Candlelight vigil, memorial planned for SLOStringer

A motorcycle ride and candlelight vigil in memory of Matthew Frank are planned for early April.
According to the Facebook event, the memorial will happen on April 5th. There will be a motorcycle ride leaving at 5:30 p.m. from an as-yet-undecided location and arriving at the Mission in downtown SLO at 8 p.m., when a candlelight vigil is scheduled to start.
The event is open to everyone in the community who would like to “celebrate and pay tribute to Matthew and his many contributions to our world,” the event description said, describing Frank as “a rising star in the Central Coast, and a dear friend to the First Responder and motorcycle communities.”
Frank was killed in a car crash early Tuesday morning as he headed to a house fire in Atascadero.
He was known by many in the community for racing out to cover breaking news across the Central Coast as the anonymous SLOStringer. He also owned SikMoto, a motorcycle shop in San Luis Obispo.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments