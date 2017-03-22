Nipomo allows SLO County to manage fringe area of Santa Maria Groundwater Basin

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived Pause

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm

1:14 'We're at a major crossroads,' Rep. Salud Carbajal tells oil train opponents at protest in SLO

3:12 Should Phillips 66's oil train plan be approved? Here are arguments for and against it

2:07 Josh Brolin accepts King Vidor award presented by Jeff Bridges