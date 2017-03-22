Nipomo allows SLO County to manage fringe area of Santa Maria Groundwater Basin

The Nipomo Community Services District board of directors voted Wednesday to allow San Luis Obispo County to take the lead in forming a groundwater sustainability agency to manage a fringe area of the Santa Maria Groundwater Basin.
The decision comes in light of a state law requiring that management groups be formed for groundwater basins in overdraft to help them become sustainable by 2020.
The Santa Maria Groundwater Basin, from which Nipomo draws its water, is mostly exempt because it is already managed through court-formed groups stemming from lawsuits in 2005 and 2008. A small portion of the basin within the Nipomo services district’s boundaries is not controlled by this management group and is subject to the state regulations.
The county has promised it will form a groundwater sustainability agency to manage unrepresented and unadjudicated portions of the county’s basins — like Nipomo’s — at no cost to property owners.
Because the Nipomo services district does not draw water from that small fringe area within its boundaries, the board decided to instead let the county take the lead and manage that portion.
