March 22, 2017 3:35 PM

Mint+Craft owners need money to finish their SLO cafe. So they’ve got a deal for you.

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

The owners of San Luis Obispo favorites Novo and Luna Red have come up with a novel way to keep up with construction costs for their latest restaurant, Mint+Craft Café & Mercantile.

Construction costs on the latest eatery have doubled, according to a post on Novo’s Instagram page, and the owners are trying to raise $50,000 to keep up.

To do so, the owners are offering an incentive: extra money added to gift certificates.

Anyone who buys a gift certificate between now and April 20 will receive “an added value” that can be redeemed at Novo, Luna Red and Mint+Craft, as well as Robin’s in Cambria.

For instance, if you buy a $100 gift card, you get an extra $25 added to the card. If you buy a $250 gift card, you get an extra $75, and a $500 gift certificate nets a $200 bonus.

Gift certificates can be purchased at Mint+Craft’s website, mintandcraft.com.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

