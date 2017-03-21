After public outcry, SLO County supervisors will revisit groundwater vote

0:58 Fire destroys home, burns other nearby structures in Atascadero Pause

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:05 'This is not a newspaper; this is an online rag sheet': Reactions to Cal Coast News losing libel lawsuit

3:07 See a full and flowing Lake Nacimiento as it nears capacity after recent storms

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

1:42 Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab offers a new crime-fighting tool in a digital world