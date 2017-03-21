Fire burns home, other structures at ‘compound’ in Atascadero

An Atascadero home and several outbuildings were damaged in an early-morning fire Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the property, described as a compound, at 7105 Portola Road at 2:54 a.m., said Atascadero fire Capt. Bill White. When the first firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.
Several outbuildings on the property, which White described as a compound and included sheds, RVs, campers and a mobile modular home, also caught fire, White said.
No one was injured in the fire. Five people who lived at the property were taken to a hotel by the Red Cross, White said.
Investigators are still at the property trying to determine the cause of the fire, White said. Access to the property was described as difficult due to the number of items stored in the house and outbuildings.
Comments