SLOStringer’s vehicle matches SUV involved in deadly crash on Hwy. 101

Update, 10:05 a.m.
The vehicle involved in the fatal crash on Highway 101 this morning matches one driven by SLOStringer, a local photographer who covered breaking news on the Central Coast.
The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe has the same license plate and matches a photo posted on his Facebook page.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Jordan Richards could not immediately confirm the name of the driver, identified only as a 30-year-old man from San Luis Obispo, due to the trauma done to the body.
Original story:
A car crash near the Cuesta Grade has left one person dead, the California Highway Patrol said.
About 3:50 a.m., a blue 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe going north on Highway 101 south of Santa Margarita traveled off the road to the right shoulder, where it went down a grassy embankment toward a tree. The car then rolled and the top of the car crashed with the tree, the CHP said.
The car then landed on its wheels and caught fire. The driver of the car, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.
The No. 2 lane of Highway 101 was closed from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. as officials continued to investigate the crash.
