Broken water main creates gushing sinkhole on SLO street

A water main break led to a sinkhole and some flooding on Fredericks Street in San Luis Obispo on Friday afternoon.
Fredericks Street near Kentucky Street is expected to be closed for some time as crews work to assess the damage, according to San Luis Obispo Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Lipson. The water main break occurred about 1:45 p.m.
Fire crews diverted much of the water away from homes, but some yards had filled with water. There were no reports of water in structures, Lipson said.
Lipson said fire crews would remain on scene in case there were any reports of flooding that they could assist with.
Cal Poly students who lived in the neighborhood gathered to watch the water gush out of the sinkhole.
