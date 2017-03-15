4-foot-deep sinkhole opens on Highway 1 near Morro Bay

A 4-foot-deep sinkhole was discovered Wednesday along southbound Highway 1 at the South Bay Boulevard exit.
The sinkhole, which is currently not causing any lane closures, resulted from a broken drainage pipe that caused water to impact the pavement, according to Susana Cruz, spokeswoman for Caltrans. Cruz added that Caltrans is also keeping an eye on the southbound South Bay Boulevard offramp because some water has started to develop underneath the road.
The hole is 12 feet wide by 12 feet long, Cruz said. Crews have put a metal sheet over the sinkhole, and Caltrans is in the process of lining up a contractor to make emergency repairs.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
