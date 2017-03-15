4-foot-deep sinkhole opens on Highway 1 near Morro Bay

0:33 Watch this Ford F-250 pull a stuck big rig off Oceano Dunes Pause

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:55 How Diablo Canyon's desalination plant works

0:28 RV gets stuck at Oceano Dunes

1:28 What's going on at the Price Canyon oil field?

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery