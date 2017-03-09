Larry Moore Park in Paso Robles to get new playground equipment

Paso Robles children are getting a new and improved place to play at Lawrence “Larry” Moore Park.
The City Council on Tuesday endorsed the design for a new playground at the park at the intersection of Riverbank and Summer Creek lanes near the Salinas River.
Larry Moore Park became part of the Paso Robles park system in July 2016, after being built as part of the Riverbank housing development in the early 1990s, according to a city staff report.
By removing the park from the Landscape and Lighting Maintenance District, which is funded by community tax assessments, the city could begin paying for its upkeep with money from the general fund, said Freda Berman, maintenance superintendent.
“We could do a better job maintaining the park if it was part of city inventory,” she said.
When the city took over Larry Moore Park, it budgeted $65,000 for general maintenance and $250,000 to replace the playground, repair and rehabilitate the restrooms and develop playing fields. The playground area is slated for an $85,000 revamp, which includes materials and labor, Berman said.
“It’s extremely old,” she said. “A lot of the play features that were there, they had to be removed.”
The playground and restroom rehabilitation will go out to bid this summer, Berman said. Construction will start in late summer or early fall, and the new facilities should be in place by the end of the year.
