Morro Bay State Park reopens after weeks of storm cleanup

Morro Bay State Park reopened Thursday after recent storms forced the park to close for nearly three weeks.
“We finally got it open and the park looks great,” said Dan Falat, San Luis Obispo Coast District Superintendent for California State Parks. Falat said the campground has already received 65 reservations for Thursday, a number consistent with what the park usually sees in the middle of the week in summer. The total number of reservations the campground can handle is about 135, Falat said.
And the park expects to be full this weekend, Falat said.
The park closed Feb. 17 after storms caused many trees to fall and damaged campground facilities, structures and vehicles, according to a news release from State Parks.
