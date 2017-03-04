‘They’re so cute’: Record sea otter population delights tourists in Morro Bay

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause

4:31 Locals strut their stuff for 30th annual Phyllis’ Musical Revue in SLO

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair