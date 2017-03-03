Phyllis’ Musical Revue celebrates 30 years of fun and fundraising in SLO

Phyllis’ Musical Revue and Show kicked off its 30th annual edition Friday afternoon at the Alex Madonna Expo Center with a lunch performance featuring about 120 local participants who danced, sang and strutted their stuff for the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County.
The fundraiser continues Saturday with two more shows. Tickets are still available for the lunch performance at $70 per person ($80 for table seats along the ramp).
For more information, call 805-784-2441 or email cheri@madonnainn.com.
