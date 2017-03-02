SLO police search for prowler peeping into women’s bedrooms

Police are searching for a prowler who they believe has been peeping into women’s bedrooms in two San Luis Obispo neighborhoods in recent months.
According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, a woman heard sounds outside her bedroom early Thursday, and when she looked, she saw a male shining a flashlight into her room while watching pornography on a cellphone.
Officers responded to the 400 block of Kentucky Street about 4 a.m., but the prowler had already fled on foot, according to a news release.
The woman told officers that she experienced a similar incident about 10:15 a.m. Feb. 5, but she didn’t report it until the second incident, police said.
Investigators believe the two incidents are related to another report of a prowler, that one occurring at 3:45 a.m. Jan. 22 in the 1300 block of Foothill Boulevard. The female in that case also reported a male pointing a flashlight in her bedroom window. Neither woman could provide a description of the person to police. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to contact police at 805-781-7312.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
