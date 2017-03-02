Man who’s passing fake $100 bills around Atascadero has a colorful choice in crimewear

Police are asking for help identifying a man who has passed counterfeit $100 bills to multiple businesses in Atascadero.
According to a Facebook post from the Atascadero Police Department, the man has been identified on surveillance video from various businesses. In a photo released by the department, he is seen wearing a bright, multi-colored hoodie.
The department asks anyone who recognizes the suspect or notices additional cases of counterfeit bills to call them at 805-461-5051.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments