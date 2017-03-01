‘California’s Big Brother of the Year’ hails from Paso Robles

A Paso Robles resident has been named “California’s Big Brother of the Year” for his work with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County.
Jacob Gersh, who has been mentoring 13-year-old Arual of San Miguel since March 2015, was awarded the title on Wednesday — the third time since 2014 that a SLO County chapter member has been named “Big of the Year” for California, according to a news release from the nonprofit. This now puts Gersh in the running to be “Big Brother of the Year.” The local chapter was also named “Agency of the Year” in 2016.
The California state association of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, which selects the winner, chose Gersh because of his commitment to recruiting additional volunteers and his positive influence on Arual’s life, according to the release.
Since the mentorship began nearly two years ago, Arual, who hopes to work as a chef or receive a degree in engineering one day, has transformed into a “model of academic and personal success,” according to the release.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
