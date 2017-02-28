SLO supervisors approve construction of $13.7 million animal shelter

Plans are moving forward for a new $13.7 million animal shelter to serve all of San Luis Obispo County and replace a dilapidated 42-year-old facility that county staff says is “inconsistent with the current understanding of humane animal sheltering.”
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved an agreement with seven cities and allocated funds to replace the old shelter on Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay. The split of expenses between the cities and the county will be determined by the percentage of shelter use, on average, over the last three years.
The board also approved a contract with the construction management firm, Kitchell, to design and build the facility that houses about 4,500 animals annually. It will be located just east of the private nonprofit Woods Humane Society on Oklahoma Avenue.
Supervisors voted nearly two years ago to start the process of building a new shelter rather than renovate the existing building due to the anticipated costs of necessary fixes. At that time, county officials estimated the construction cost at $10 million.
The old shelter was built in 1975 on a former landfill used in the 1940s by the U.S. Army and Camp San Luis Obispo. It was intended for kenneling of dogs, with less than 38 square feet dedicated to housing cats. Since then, building modifications made way for dog runs, corrals for ranch animals, a small structure for cats, and other improvements.
Over time, the roof began to leak, the walls and door frames deteriorated, and the electrical and drainage systems have been overloaded. Meanwhile, a lack of heating, poor ventilation and poor layout “promotes stress, illness, and behavioral problems in sheltered animals,” according to a county staff report.
Staff noted that industry standards and public expectations of animal shelters have shifted substantially and the current facility is inconsistent with current understanding of humane animal sheltering.
“Unfortunately, the costs to fix the existing facility are so great that it makes more sense to replace the building,” Assistant County Administrative Officer Guy Savage said in a prepared statement. “Now that we all agree on estimated costs and have selected a firm to manage this project, we can build a new facility that will better benefit the animals in our care and encourage more people to visit and adopt animals or reclaim their lost pets.”
