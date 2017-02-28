Local

February 28, 2017 11:10 AM

Piedras Blancas Light Station offers sunset photo tour

By Joe Tarica

jtarica@thetribunenews.com

The Piedras Blancas Light Station and the Bureau of Land Management are offering a Golden Hour Photo Tour on Saturday, giving photographers the chance to shoot the coastline and buildings at the unique time of day leading up to sunset.

The tours are only offered a few times a year as a fundraiser for the Piedras Blancas Light Station Association. All money goes to restoration and maintenance of the facility. The tour is guided by volunteers and professional photographers who will assist participants in capturing the best images.

Tickets are $25 per person for the event, which runs from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required, and only a few spots are still available. To reserve, email piedrasblancastours@gmail.com. Participants should dress warmly as conditions at the lighthouse can be cold and windy.

