Piedras Blancas Light Station offers sunset photo tour

The Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon.
Photographers gather to take photos of the coastline during a preview of the Golden Hour Photo Tour at the Piedras Blancas Light Station.
The fog signal building at Piedras Blancas Light Station.
The blacksmith shop/watchroom at the Piedras Blancas Light Station has been turned into a classroom.
Skulls of marine mammals are on display in the blacksmith shop/watchroom at the which has been turned into a classroom.
The fog signal building, the blacksmith shop/eatchroom building and the light house at Piedras Blancas.
The oil room at Piedras Blancas Light Station.
Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon.
Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon. Shown here is the entrance to the light house tower.
Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas, approximately 5 miles northwest of San Simeon. The property is managed by the Bureau of Land Management, which will be hosting a Golden Hour Photo Tour from 3 to 6:30 p.m., March 5, 2017. The tour is guided by volunteers and professional photographers to assist participants getting a great photograph and sharing history of the buildings.
Artifacts from a bygone era at the Piedras Blancas Light Station.
Piedras Blancas Light Station is located at Point Piedras Blancas.
Photographers gather on the bluff to take photos of the sunset at Piedras Blancas Light Station.
San Luis Obispo Camera Club photographer Leo Loeb of Los Osos looks for the right shot during sunset at Piedras Blancas Light Station.
