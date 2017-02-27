Renowned bonsai artist and Cal Poly alum to speak Tuesday on campus

Cal Poly alumnus and distinguished bonsai artist Ryan Neil will give a presentation on Tuesday titled “The Big Picture of Bonsai: How Horticulture, Art, Design, and Architecture All Became One.”
The event, free and open to the public, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. in the university’s Advanced Technology Laboratories conference room (Building No. 7).
The forum is hosted by the Cal Poly Horticulture Club and the Cal Poly Plant Science Club.
Neil, a Colorado native, earned a bachelor’s degree in environmental horticulture at Cal Poly in 2004. He was a member of the Horticulture Club and participated in an extensive project involving bonsai.
He apprenticed with world-renowned bonsai master Masahiko Kimura for six years prior to launching his own business, a nursery called Bonsai Mirai in Portland, Oregon. His nursery’s bonsai art has led to collaborations with architects, designers and others, as well as exhibitions in the Portland Art Museum and an upcoming gallery show in Manhattan in May.
