Nonstop flights from SLO to Denver coming in June

United Airlines is adding a daily, nonstop flight from San Luis Obispo to Denver starting June 8.
United made the announcement Monday morning. The airline is adding service to 31 destinations across the United States and Europe.
The flight between San Luis Obispo and Denver will be operated by SkyWest Airlines and will take about 2.5 hours. The first arriving flight leaves Denver at 7:10 p.m. June 8 and arrives in San Luis Obispo at 8:48 p.m. The first departure flight will leave San Luis Obispo on June 9 at 5:40 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 9:06 a.m. All times are local.
Bookings are already available at united.com.
The announcement comes after many years of hard work to add Denver as a destination from San Luis Obispo, said Kevin Bumen, San Luis Obispo County’s director of airports, in a statement.
“Along with an all-jet fleet and additional flights, this is one more positive change to add to the list of exciting announcements to come out of our airport in just the past two years,” added Bumen “So, we’re going to continue to do everything we can to make sure the entire region knows that we have a great airport right here in our own community, and the added flights and new terminal is a win-win for everyone.”
United Airlines also flies nonstop to San Francisco and Los Angeles from San Luis Obispo.
This is the second new destination for San Luis Obispo County airport users this year. Alaska Airlines will begin daily nonstop service from San Luis Obispo to Seattle on April 13.
The additional destinations from the San Luis Obispo airport is key to the vitality of the local economy and to keeping and growing jobs in the area, said Michael Manchak, president of the Economic Vitality Corporation.
"This nonstop service to Denver, in addition to the new Alaska Airlines service to Seattle, and our brand-new airport terminal is sure to make a positive impact on our local economy, businesses, and community,” said Manchak.
