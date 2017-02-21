SLO County supervisors battle over spending on parks and roads

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order