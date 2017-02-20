Local

February 20, 2017 5:54 AM

Power is out for more than 2,000 SLO County residents early Monday morning

By Larissa Doust

Nearly 2,200 residents around San Luis Obispo County are without power as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.

One of the biggest outages is in Avila Beach, according to PG&E.

Crews worked all weekend to fix power lines broken during the storms, and were still working Monday morning to restore electricity.

For the most updated information, visit PG&E’s outage map.

• • • 

Outages by city:

Arroyo Grande: 19 outages affecting 662 customers

Cambria: 2 outages affecting 42 customers

Paso Robles: 1 outage affecting 1 customer

Los Osos: 2 outages affecting 51 customers

Morro Bay: 3 outages affecting 157 customers

Nipomo: 2 outages affecting 13 customers

Oceano: 1 outage affecting 1 customer

Pismo Beach: 1 outage affecting 1 customer

San Luis Obispo: 4 outages affecting 1,193 customers

Shandon: 1 outage affecting 73 customers

