Power is out for more than 2,000 SLO County residents early Monday morning

Nearly 2,200 residents around San Luis Obispo County are without power as of 5:30 a.m. Monday.
One of the biggest outages is in Avila Beach, according to PG&E.
Crews worked all weekend to fix power lines broken during the storms, and were still working Monday morning to restore electricity.
For the most updated information, visit PG&E’s outage map.
• • •
Outages by city:
Arroyo Grande: 19 outages affecting 662 customers
Cambria: 2 outages affecting 42 customers
Paso Robles: 1 outage affecting 1 customer
Los Osos: 2 outages affecting 51 customers
Morro Bay: 3 outages affecting 157 customers
Nipomo: 2 outages affecting 13 customers
Oceano: 1 outage affecting 1 customer
Pismo Beach: 1 outage affecting 1 customer
San Luis Obispo: 4 outages affecting 1,193 customers
Shandon: 1 outage affecting 73 customers
Comments