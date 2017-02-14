Arroyo Grande will investigate allegations against Mayor Jim Hill

Arroyo Grande will move forward with plans to investigate allegations that Mayor Jim Hill violated the Brown Act by allegedly sharing confidential information from closed session meetings.
The Arroyo Grande City Council, with Hill recusing himself, voted unanimously to set aside $15,000 for an independent investigation into the accusations Tuesday night. The council also directed staff to pursue sharing costs with the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District to conduct a joint investigation, since the allegations involve both his position with the city and his membership on the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District board of directors.
“The harsh reality is when a public official is accused of something, it’s not kumbayah — you have to get through a process,” Councilman Tim Brown said. “This is a process we have to go through.”
“I would just ask everybody to be patient, be hopeful in the outcome that it is going to be a healing thing. And I hope when we get to the other side, that we can all agree it has been a worthwhile process.”
The allegations were broached at the council’s Jan. 24 meeting, where former Oceano Community Services District board members Mary Lucey and Matt Guerrero and Arroyo Grande resident Patty Welsh raised concerns that the mayor had violated confidentiality clauses of the Brown Act by revealing confidential information and impeded in the administration of Arroyo Grande and the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District.
Among the accusations are claims Hill shared his city email password with his wife and shared unapproved employment contracts from closed session meetings.
The Ralph M. Brown Act prohibits parties to a closed session meeting from sharing information divulged in the meeting to people outside the meeting unless authorized by the entire legislative body involved in the meeting (i.e. the City Council). According to the act, a member of a legislative body who violates the act could be referred to a grand jury.
Mayor Jim Hill denied the accusations over the weekend, calling them a “pure political attack” derived from his longstanding opposition to former South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District administrator John Wallace.
Last month, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office announced it would pursue charges against Wallace for alleged conflict of interest pertaining to his tenure with the district. The charges came after a district investigation into Wallace’s management practices concluded last year — an investigation Hill strongly advocated for.
“What it is, it’s a pure political attack,” Hill said Saturday. “It’s no coincidence the happened on the same day that criminal charges were filed against John Wallace for conflict of interest.”
Interim City Manager Bob McFall performed an initial review of the Hill allegations following the January meeting before contacting law firm Liebert Cassidy Whitmore, which specializes in public agency personnel matters, according to the staff report for Tuesday’s council meeting. Attorneys from the firm indicated there was sufficient information to warrant an independent investigation.
The investigator will interview witnesses and review documents, then prepare a written report of findings. LCW will then review the findings and prepare legal conclusions and recommendations. The process would take four to six weeks.
At the meeting Tuesday night, several members of the public spoke in favor of Hill, calling the accusations an attack on the mayor’s character.
“I guess I want to know what is the goal — is it the bad press?” Los Osos resident Julie Tacker asked. “Is the goal to mar the good name of Jim Hill? If that’s the case, you’ve done that.”
Others also called the investigation a waste of money and suggested the council use that money for other projects.
During discussion, the council noted that though it was a difficult decision, authorizing the investigation was necessary to protect the city from further risk of litigation. They also commended Hill for fully cooperating with the push to have an investigation.
“What we’ve been advised is we also have exposure if we fail to act and we have some reasonable understanding that there may be something going on here,” Councilwoman Caren Ray said. “We have the duty to the citizens of Arroyo Grande to do our due diligence, and if it does not bear fruit, then great.”
The city will now reach out to the Sanitation District board to get approval of funding for a joint investigation.
Because of Liebert Cassidy Whitmore’s involvement in other investigations with the Sanitation District, if the board chooses not to participate in a joint investigation, Arroyo Grande will likely search out a new firm to conduct the independent investigation.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
