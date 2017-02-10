Good News about Big Brothers Big Sisters

SLO County
Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County recently announced that community supported fundraisers have raised a record $126,000 for the organization, meeting its goal to provide 260 mentor matches during 2017.
“We are incredibly grateful to the community, and each person who donated in 2016, laying the foundation for us to serve a record number of youth. So many local kids in need have requested help from a nearby adult and this funding allows us to create and support those relationships,” said Anna Boyd-Bucy, executive director of the agency.
For more information, call 805-781-3226 or visit www.slobigs.org.
