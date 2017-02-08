Residents evacuated as Atascadero Creek threatens home

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch Pause

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone