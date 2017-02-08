Residents evacuated as Atascadero Creek threatens home

Residents of an Ensenada Avenue home were evacuated Wednesday after erosion along Atascadero Creek threatened their house and a shed on the property, an Atascadero city official said.
The home, near the Via Avenue Bridge, has been red tagged and the occupants safely relocated, Deputy City Manager Terrie Banish. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter at a nearby hotel, she said.
Recent storms have caused the creek to rise dramatically, eroding the creek bank so that the home is now very close to the edge. About 30 city personnel from the fire and police departments, public works, police explorers and volunteers were removing personal belongings from the home for the residents on Wednesday, Banish said.
The Atascadero Mutual Water Company is providing storage space for the property.
