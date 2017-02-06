List of flooded and blocked roads around SLO County

Heavy rain overnight has lead to flooding, mudslides and fallen trees around San Luis Obispo County. Here’s a list of problems as of 7 a.m., according to the CHP:
- Avila Creek beginning to flood into roadway at Avila Beach Drive and Ontario Road.
- Very high water at Clover Ridge Lane and the Higuera Street offramp in San Luis Obispo. A black Toytota pickup truck was reportedly stuck in the water.
- Roadway flooding at Vachell Lane and Buckley Road in San Luis Obispo.
- Roadway flooding at Los Berros Road and Falcon Crest Drive in Arroyo Grande.
- Large puddle of water in the road at Highway 227 and Corbett Canyon Road just south of the landfill.
- Roadway flooding on First Street and San Francisco Street in Avila Beach.
- Water covering the southbound lane at Los Berros Road and Valley Road in Arroyo Grande.
- The hillside gave way and debris and large rocks were on the right hand side of the road on Highway 101 at Laetitia Vineyard Drive.
- A downed tree was blocking the roadway on Oakdale Road in Templeton.
- A mudslide landed on a vehicle at Avila Beach Drive and Cave Landing Road. A tree was blocking both lanes.
- A tree was blocking both lanes of traffic at Santa Rita Road and Marsh Road east of Caycuos.
Comments