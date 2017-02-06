Local

February 6, 2017 7:31 AM

List of flooded and blocked roads around SLO County

By Larissa Doust

ldoust@thetribunenews.com

Heavy rain overnight has lead to flooding, mudslides and fallen trees around San Luis Obispo County. Here’s a list of problems as of 7 a.m., according to the CHP:

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos