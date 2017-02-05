Local

5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Feb. 6

Acro Yoga

7:30 to 8:45 p.m.

All levels welcome, no experience necessary, but many modifications will be offered for intermediate practitioners. Single-class $10 drop-in or $55 full 6-week series. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. 707-266-8945.

Drama and Imaginative Play for children

9:30 to 10:05 a.m., 10:15 to 10:55 a.m.

For babies and children up to 5 years and their grown-ups. We use music, rhyme, movement and lots of imaginative play to gently boost development while having lots of fun. $12 per session. SLO Movement Arts Center, 2074 Parker St., #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-709-0761.

Historic Architectural Tour

2 to 5 p.m.

Opportunity to tour one of the architectural gems of the city of San Luis Obispo. Free. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. 805-541-0594.

Adventures with Nature — Mind Walks: A Dream Made True by World War II

10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.

How a pre-war vision for a harbor in Morro Bay was realized through the exigencies of World War II’s transforming the city forever. $3 non-Central Coast State Parks Association members. Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay.

New to Medicare Presentation

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Free new to Medicare presentation for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers. Free. Twin Cities Community Hospital, 1100 Las Tablas Rd., Templeton. 805-928-5663.

