5 things to do in SLO County on Monday, Feb. 6

Acro Yoga
7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
All levels welcome, no experience necessary, but many modifications will be offered for intermediate practitioners. Single-class $10 drop-in or $55 full 6-week series. Holistic Movement Center, 845 Napa Ave., Morro Bay. 707-266-8945.
Drama and Imaginative Play for children
9:30 to 10:05 a.m., 10:15 to 10:55 a.m.
For babies and children up to 5 years and their grown-ups. We use music, rhyme, movement and lots of imaginative play to gently boost development while having lots of fun. $12 per session. SLO Movement Arts Center, 2074 Parker St., #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-709-0761.
Historic Architectural Tour
2 to 5 p.m.
Opportunity to tour one of the architectural gems of the city of San Luis Obispo. Free. The Monday Club, 1815 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. 805-541-0594.
Adventures with Nature — Mind Walks: A Dream Made True by World War II
10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m.
How a pre-war vision for a harbor in Morro Bay was realized through the exigencies of World War II’s transforming the city forever. $3 non-Central Coast State Parks Association members. Morro Bay Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St., Morro Bay.
New to Medicare Presentation
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Free new to Medicare presentation for Medicare beneficiaries and their caregivers. Free. Twin Cities Community Hospital, 1100 Las Tablas Rd., Templeton. 805-928-5663.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
