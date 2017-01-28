CHP investigating fatal car crash at Highway 101 off ramp in Paso Robles

A car crash that occurred at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday on southbound Highway 101 at the Highway 46 off ramp has resulted in a fatality, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
According to initial reports from California Highway Patrol, a vehicle left the roadway, rolled multiple times, hit a tree and caught fire.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting a coroner’s investigation. No other details were provided by CHP or the Sheriff’s Office.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
