Truck fire on Hwy. 101 near Santa Maria Raceway causing traffic backup

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded Pause

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach

0:55 Beached gray whale found at Pismo State Beach

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo