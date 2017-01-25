Truck fire on Hwy. 101 near Santa Maria Raceway causing traffic backup

A Fed Ex semi-truck crashed and caught on fire on Highway 101 near the Santa Maria Raceway, just south of Nipomo, on Wednesday morning, blocking lanes and causing traffic to backup.
The truck was reportedly engulfed in smoke at 6:24 a.m., according to the CHP. A few minutes later, flames were seen coming from underneath the vehicle. As of 6:37 a.m., the truck was fully engulfed.
The fire blocked the No. 1 lane of southbound Highway 101 just north of Highway 166 for about an hour, according to the CHP. It was reopened at 7:38 a.m., but traffic was still moving slowly.
