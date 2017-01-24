Boy hit by car while crossing street near Flamson Middle School

An 11-year-old boy was hit by a car as he crossed the street near Flamson Middle School on Tuesday afternoon but was not seriously injured, according to a spokesman for the Paso Robles Police Department.
About 3:05 p.m., police dispatch received a report of a traffic collision on the 2400 block of Spring Street. Upon arriving, officers found the boy with a contusion to his leg, but otherwise he was not injured, police Sgt. Ty Lewis said.
After investigating, officers determined the boy tried to cross Spring Street on a scooter against a flashing red light warning. A driver, whose view of the boy was blocked, attempted to stop but struck him.
The boy was taken via ambulance to a nearby hospital as a precaution, Lewis said. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District could not immediately be reached to confirm whether the boy was a student.
Lewis said no crime is believed to have been committed.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments