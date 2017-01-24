One dead after officer-involved shooting on Hwy. 101 in Atascadero; one lane reopened

Update, 6:30 a.m.
One lane of southbound Highway 101 at Santa Barbara Road in Atascadero has been reopened, according to the CHP.
Original story:
One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting on southbound Highway 101 near the Santa Barbara Road exit in Atascadero.
Two deputies tried to stop a car driven by a wanted suspect on Highway 101 about 12:10 a.m., said Sheriff's Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.
The deputies approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Cipolla said. The driver then pulled a gun on the deputies, Cipolla said. The deputies fired shots at the driver and retreated.
The deputies cleared the area and after backup units arrived, approached the car again. It was then discovered the driver was dead.
The deputies were not injured during the incident, Cipolla said.
The driver is an adult man, but his identity is not yet being released.
The last officer-involved shooting with the Sheriff's Office was in 2010, Cipolla said.
Highway 101 southbound was still closed at Santa Barbara Road early Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. Caltrans was hoping to reopen at least one lane of the road by 6 a.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments