Live updates: Women’s March in San Luis Obispo

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County Pause

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?