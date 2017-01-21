Live updates: Women’s March in San Luis Obispo

Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of San Luis Obispo on Saturday to participate in the Women’s March San Luis Obispo.
The event’s goal is to spread “a positive message of hope and unity” by standing up for women’s rights, civil rights, and for those who are afraid for their health and safety as a result of the November election, event organizers said.
The day’s events begin with a 10 a.m. rally at Mitchell Park, which will be followed by a less than 1-mile march beginning and ending at Mitchell Park.
The San Luis Obispo march is being held along with a series of women’s marches planned across the United States. The largest is being held in Washington, D.C.
See below and check back for live updates from Tribune reporters on Twitter, and to see the latest posts from participants.
You can also watch our live coverage on Facebook.
