SLO moves ahead with plan that lets residents register parties, potentially avoid fines

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach Pause

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:08 Here's an early look at how the storm will develop this week

0:30 What is an atmospheric river?

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners