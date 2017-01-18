SLO to hold forum on future of city’s rental housing inspection program

A community workshop is scheduled for Feb. 16 in San Luis Obispo to discuss the future of the city’s Rental Housing Inspection Program.
The ordinance adopted by the City Council in May 2015, requiring health and safety inspections for residential rentals, was a key issue during the November election.
At its Tuesday meeting, the City Council directed city staff to set up a forum that allows the public to offer opinions and potential solutions for the constroversial policy. The location and time of the event haven’t been determined as the city seeks “the largest venue possible,” Mayor Heidi Harmon said. The event will include roundtable discussions and is expected to be facilitated by a moderator and videotaped.
The council will review the ordinance again at its March 7 meeting.
New council members Andy Pease, Aaron Gomez and Harmon each campaigned for at least altering the ordinance, with Harmon recommending repealing it. Councilman Dan Rivoire has called for scrapping the program, while Councilwoman Carlyn Christianson has supported it.
Nick Wilson: 805-781-7922, @NickWilsonTrib
