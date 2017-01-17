3 injured in Hwy. 101 car crash in Pismo Beach

A car crash in Pismo Beach injured three people Tuesday morning.
The crash happened about 7:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the offramp for Shell Beach Road, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
Three cars were involved and one lane of Highway 101 was briefly closed. One person received moderate injuries, and two other people had minor injuries, Elms said.
As of 8:21 a.m., the highway was completely open.
SLO County Fire on scene of vehicle accident 101 northbound near Mattie Road. One major injury 3 minor injuries. #calfire #pismobeach pic.twitter.com/QlrA3rBACY— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 17, 2017
