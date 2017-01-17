Local

January 17, 2017 9:10 AM

3 injured in Hwy. 101 car crash in Pismo Beach

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

A car crash in Pismo Beach injured three people Tuesday morning.

The crash happened about 7:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 near the offramp for Shell Beach Road, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

Three cars were involved and one lane of Highway 101 was briefly closed. One person received moderate injuries, and two other people had minor injuries, Elms said.

As of 8:21 a.m., the highway was completely open.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

