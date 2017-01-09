SLO County rainfall totals as of Monday morning

Rain slammed the Central Coast late Sunday and overnight Monday, causing mudslides, car crashes and flooded roads. Monday may see a few scattered showers, and there is a break in the rain Tuesday morning, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. But don’t expect it to last. Lindsey said another storm system is headed our way Tuesday evening.
Here’s how much rain fell in your town in the past 24 hours:
24-hour rainfall totals as of 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9 (in inches)
Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.87
Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road
2.01
Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.76
Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center)
2.09
Avila Beach, San Luis Bay Estates
2.53
Baywood Park
1.19
Cal Poly
2.05
Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.84
Camp San Luis
1.72
Creston Elementary School
1.08
Creston at Humbug Vineyards
0.11
Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.12
Diablo Canyon
2.07
Hi Mountain, Condor Lookout
2.66
Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.00
Islay Hill
2.16
Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.61
Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org)
2.88
Los Osos at Cottontail Lane
1.39
Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.24
Mission Prep
1.62
Morro Bay
1.10
Morro Bay (North Cloisters)
1.23
Nipomo, East
2.48
Nipomo, South
1.80
Nipomo, Clamshell Mountain
2.29
Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org)
1.72
Paso Robles Municipal Airport
1.17
Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive
1.80
Hwy. 41 and Toro Creek Road
2.90
Pismo Beach
2.10
Prefumo Canyon, San Luis Obispo
3.23
Rocky Butte
6.00
Santa Maria Public Airport
1.73
Santa Margarita
2.00
San Miguel
1.10
San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport
2.12
San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden
n/a
San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau
2.07
San Simeon
1.56
See Canyon at Creekside Farms
2.20
Shandon
0.92
Templeton
2.00
Vandenberg Air Force Base
1.65
Source: John Lindsey, PG&E meteorologist; SLOCountyWater.org
