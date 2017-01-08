Heavy rains cause mudslides, flooding, and close roads across SLO County

After a relatively calm start to Sunday, the rains turned heavier, leading to mudslides and car crashes by the evening.
On Sunday night, Caltrans tweeted that there were mudslides and flooding along Highway 1 between Morro Bay and Cayucos and advised motorists to avoid “non-essential travel” in the area.
Engines responding to calls for flooding and power lines down in multiple locations throughout @slocounty. Be safe out there! #CAstorm— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) January 9, 2017
At 9 p.m., the California Highway Patrol listed 15 incidents on its website. Five of those were flooded roads: four were in the northern part of San Luis Obispo County and one was in Arroyo Grande. There were three reports of mud and debris in roads across the county and three car crashes.
▪ Old Creek Road between Highway 1 and Highway 46 is blocked by water and mud, the CHP reported.
▪ Vineyard Drive at Hidden Valley Road in Templeton is blocked by a mudslide.
▪ There were reports of flooding on River Road at Spanish Camp Road in Paso Robles, but the CHP did not report the road was closed.
▪ A tree is blocking Highway 1 just south of Ragged Point. CHP reported that theCaltrans had been asked to respond with a plow truck.
▪ CHP also reported flooding at Noyes Road near Ormonde Road in Arroyo Grande.
▪ There was also a rockslide at the Antelope Grade northeast of Paso Robles.
▪ Mud reported in the lanes of southbound Highway 101 just north of the Cuesta summit.
▪ The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for recent burn areas in San Luis Obispo County, especially the area affected by the Chimney Fire. The watch went into effect at 4 p.m. and lasts until late Sunday night.
▪ Highway 41 remains closed between Atascadero and Morro Bay.
A flash flood watch means that conditions that lead to flash flooding could develop. The agency also forecast that San Luis Obispo County could receive more than a half-inch of rain per hour Sunday night, with mudslides possible around the Chimney Fire burn area.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
