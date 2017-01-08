Nipomo development could get its own sheriff’s substation soon

As a final component of the Trilogy at Monarch Dunes development on the Nipomo Mesa, the county is expected to enter into an agreement Tuesday to build a small San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office substation to address public safety issues related to the project.
The Board of Supervisors will vote on a resolution approving the minimum 200-square-foot station, as well as corresponding bond, 15-year lease and open-space agreements with property owner Monarch Dunes LLC and developer Shea Homes.
Trilogy at Monarch Dunes is a 957-acre, mixed-use development that includes about 740 homes, 18-hole and 12-hole golf courses, and a business park.
The project, formerly called Woodlands Village, was approved in 2002 and is being completed in four phases.
The county Planning Commission in January 2016 approved the second phase of the development, which allows for a maximum of 1,320 residential units, as well as trails and other open-space uses.
Under an agreement with the county, Monarch Dunes LLC would provide an on-site sheriff’s facility within five years and pay $594,000 toward a future substation in the Nipomo area. Deputies will use the on-site facility until the new substation is built.
According to the proposed lease between the county and Monarch Dunes, the county will lease a minimum of 200 square feet of privately secured space near the Village Center area of Monarch Dunes. The lease will be in effect for 15 years, during which time the county will pay $1 rent annually.
No timeline has been released for the construction of the station.
