PG&E hires two vice presidents for generation, customer operations

PG&E has hired two new officers in its generation and customer operations departments.
The utility hired Jon Franke as vice president of generation technical services and has promoted Scott Sanford to vice president of customer operations.
Franke will report to Chief Nuclear Officer Ed Halpin, who is also the senior vice president of generation. Sanford, who has been serving as senior director of customer service operations and support, will report to Laurie Giammona, senior vice president and chief customer officer.
In his new position, effective Jan. 23, Franke will be responsible for leading functions in PG&E’s generation line of business related to technical, strategic and project support.
Franke has more than 30 years of nuclear industry experience, according to a news release. He served in several leadership positions at Brunswick Nuclear Plant before becoming the plant general manager, and later vice president, at Crystal River Nuclear Plant. He most recently served as vice president of Susquehanna Nuclear Plant.
Sanford joined PG&E in 2012 and has more than two decades of experience in the customer service sector with companies including Comcast and AT&T Wireless, according to the release.
He replaces Al Torres, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.
Sanford’s responsibilities will include meter testing, installation and maintenance; customer billing, payment processing, credit and collections; and oversight of the customer privacy policy.
