CHP looking for motorcyclist who sped off during Cuesta Grade traffic stop

One motorcyclist has been arrested and officers are looking for a second one after a pursuit that led officials down Highway 101 Tuesday afternoon.
A California Highway Patrol officer stopped three motorcyclists on the Cuesta Grade at about 2:30 p.m., according to CHP Ofcr. J.W. Townsend. One of the motorcyclists yielded, but the other two sped off. It is not yet known why the officer conducted the original stop, Townsend said.
Officials arrested one of the motorcyclists as he was coming out of a Shell gas station on Los Osos Valley Road and Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, Townsend said. They found the original motorcyclist, who had yielded, south of Arroyo Grande. He is speaking with officers and has not been arrested.
CHP officers are still looking for the third motorcyclist, Townsend said. No one was hurt during the chase.
