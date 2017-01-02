Shivering start to 2017: The Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos

Who really took the plunge into 2017? Hundreds of brave, then shivering, participants in the annual Carlin Soulé Memorial Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos.
On Sunday, Elvis, a couple of elves, and hundreds of others lined the Pacific Ocean’s edge, and when noon struck, they raced into the chilly water to celebrate the new year. Many raced right back out.
When Carlin Soule came up with the idea for the dip in 1981, the San Pedro native owned the Way Station with his wife, Margaret. By the next year, the crowd had grown significantly. According to a Tribune photo caption, 55 people entered the water on New Year’s Day in 1982.
