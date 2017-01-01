Baby girl is SLO County’s first birth of 2017

Aurora Chanel Lyons was supposed to arrive before Christmas.
She had other plans.
Born 11:15 a.m. Jan. 1 at French Hospital Medical Center, Aurora was the first baby born in 2017 in San Luis Obispo County and the first child of Macy Cunningham-Rule and James Lyons.
Aurora — who weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long — takes after both parents, her mom said.
“She looks like a really good mix of us,” said Cunningham-Rule, 21, of Grover Beach. “She has a really cute button nose.”
Her eyes are blue. She has fine blond hair — peach fuzz, her mom called it.
For Aurora’s dad, the birth of his daughter was difficult to put into words.
“It’s amazing,” he said. “My life has meaning.”
Lyons, 26, works as a security guard. And he has plenty of hopes and dreams for Aurora.
He wants her to do well in school. Go to college. Find success. Mostly, he wants her to be kind.
With so much negativity in the world, Lyons said he and his wife plan to focus on helping their daughter be humble, sweet and sincere.
Aurora’s mom has dreams for her, too.
She kicked a lot before she was born, so maybe she’ll become a soccer player, said Cunningham-Rule, who works full time at Taco Bell.
“I hope that she grows up and does whatever makes her happy,” she said. “I hope she grows up beautiful on the inside. I want her to be a kind person.”
Aurora has long fingers, so maybe she’ll learn to play the piano, Cunningham-Rule said.
For now, she will live in Grover Beach and sleep in the nursery painted pink and gray with a butterfly theme.
And she’ll meet the other member of her family: Trixie the St. Bernard, who Cunningham-Rule said is going to be very excited about her new sister.
