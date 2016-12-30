Great white shark snatches lingcod from fisherman off Montaña de Oro

A fisherman reeling in a lingcod off Montaña de Oro on Thursday got a big surprise when a huge shark came alongside his boat and snatched the fish right off his line.
Dave Flack said he was fishing off Diablo Canyon when he decided to go around Pt. Buchon to Montaña de Oro. He caught a few fish and crabs and was reeling in a lingcod at 2:02 p.m. when a great white shark came out of nowhere alongside the boat and grabbed the fish.
The 25-foot boat was in about 80 feet of water at the time, Flack said.
“This thing is HUGE!” Flack wrote in a Facebook post. He estimated it was 22 feet long and more than 2,000 pounds — plus 12 pounds for the lingcod he ate.
“Unfortunately, the quick photo taken does not do this lady shark justice,” Flack said. “She’s HUGE.”
Flack said the shark scared everyone on the boat and he and another fisherman grabbed each other at the same time and pulled each other back away from the rail.
The Port San Luis Harbor Patrol was notified, Flack said. They filled out some paperwork and said hit would be forwarded to the U.S. Coast Guard station in Morro Bay.
Because the shark was so big, Flack said he put a call in to the Monterey Bay Aquarium to see if any experts there could answer some questions. He was wondering how rare it is to see a shark of that size, whether it could have been a release from the aquarium and what the approximate weight of such a shark is.
