Person reportedly falls near the top of Bishop Peak, Cal Fire says

One person has reportedly fallen near the top of Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, and crews are hiking up the mountain to locate them, according to Cal Fire.
Emergency officials received word that someone fell at 5:27 p.m., Cal Fire Capt. Brent Lee said.
Information on the person who fell and any injuries they might have sustained was not immediately available, Lee said.
Cal Fire crews are being assisted by the San Luis Obispo City Fire Deparment; they are staging near the Foothill Boulevard entrance, Lee said.
Lee said at least five engines were dispatched to the scene, including a special rescue engine.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
