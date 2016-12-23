720-home Avila Ranch project clears key hurdle in SLO

The proposed project to build 720 homes on 150 acres in southern San Luis Obispo cleared an important regulatory hurdle Wednesday when it was given the green light by the San Luis Obispo County Airport Land Use Commission.
In a 6-1 vote, the commission found that the Avila Ranch project was consistent with the airport’s land use plan and would not impact airport operations, according to a news release from the project manager, Steve Peck.
The undeveloped site, between Buckley and Suburban roads, was annexed to the city in 2008 and designated for residential development in the recently adopted Land Use and Circulation Element. It has been owned by the Avila family since 1910, according to a development plan submitted to the city.
More than 450 units are expected to be “affordable,” or selling for 80 to 160 percent of the median-family income. The median household income in San Luis Obispo was $45,032 in the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2009-13 five-year estimate.
In addition to the homes, the project includes a 15,000-square-foot commercial “town square” and will feature about 18 acres of parks and 50 acres of open space.
Critics of the project have raised concerns over traffic congestion; planners say it will result in an additional 6,000 daily trips in the area.
The project will be reviewed by the San Luis Obispo Planning Commission and council in mid-2017.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
