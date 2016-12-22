Paso called a top spot for wine snobs (but FYI, Travel Channel, it’s not in the Central Valley)

Prepare for the wine snob invasion — if they can find us, that is.
In case Paso Robles wasn’t already known for its deeply entrenched love all all things vino, the Travel Channel has just added another thing for it to tout, naming Paso one of its “New Top 10 Cities for Wine Snobs” this month.
Before you turn up your nose at the title, it’s meant as a compliment, even if the writers need a geography lesson, associating us more with Fresno than the ocean.
According to the Travel Channel, Paso Robles was chosen for the list for its proclivity for red wines and complementary “stunning” views.
“Paso Robles, one of the cowboy-meets-winemaker towns in the Central Valley has more than 200 wineries and 26,000 acres of vineyards, but often takes a backseat to its better-known and older sibling up north (Napa),” reads the description. “Situated slightly inland, its warmer climate is ideal for zinfandel, bordeaux, and Rhône-style vintages — and it’s often referred to as ‘American Rhône.’ Not to mention completely stunning.”
Paso was joined on the list by other popular California wine regions, including the Santa Maria Valley and — predictably — Sonoma and Napa Valley.
Other cities include Asheville, North Carolina; Vancouver, Canada; Woodinville, Washington; Traverse City, Michigan; Texas Hill Country, Texas; Snake River Valley, Idaho and Ashland, Oregon.
