Man convicted of murder in shotgun slaying of woman from Morro Bay

A businessman accused of fatally shooting a woman on a Hollywood street last year in an ambush over a disputed wage bill was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder.
Jurors deliberated about a day before finding Ezeoma Chigozie Obioha guilty, ending a mystery over the brazen slaying of Carrie Jean Melvin, who grew up in Morro Bay. The 30-year-old was killed by a shotgun blast at close range as she and her boyfriend walked to get food on a summer evening.
As the clerk read the verdict, the victim’s father closed his eyes and cried quietly into his hands. One row back, the defendant’s sister’s eyes widened and she mouthed, “what?” in disbelief.
The defendant stared ahead, expressionless.
Outside the courtroom, Bernard Melvin spoke in a hushed voice, saying he hoped people would remember his daughter and that he felt great compassion for the defendant’s family.
“There’s nothing to celebrate here,” he said. “I lost my daughter, and a young man is going to spend the rest of his life in prison. That’s nothing to celebrate.”
Carrie Jean Melvin attended Del Mar Elementary School, Los Osos Middle School and Morro Bay High School, taking a high school proficiency test at age 15 and earning straight A’s later at Cuesta College.
Jamon Hicks, one of Obioha’s attorneys, said outside the courtroom that his client was saddened and hurt by the verdict, adding that he plans to file an appeal.
“They got the wrong guy,” he said. “He didn’t do it.”
Hicks pointed out that his client always came to court with a big stack of papers — the result of copious research on the case.
“I’ve never had such an engaged client in my life,” Hicks said. “To me, that was a sign of an innocent man.”
During closing arguments last week, a prosecutor portrayed Obioha, 32, as a scorned suitor who also was upset that Melvin filed a claim against him for money he owed her.
Days before the killing, Deputy District Attorney Michele Hanisee told jurors, Obioha had been notified that Melvin filed a claim with the state Labor Commission after his $1,620 check — for 87 hours of work she did marketing his clothing line on social media — bounced. The prosecutor said the victim also spurned Obioha’s romantic interest in her.
“She gave him a smackdown,” Hanisee said. “She rejected and challenged him.”
The morning after the July 5, 2015, killing, a boy playing on the beach in Malibu found Obioha’s Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun under a rock. Lying nearby was an unusual shotgun shell, identical to an expended shell found at the crime scene: a white Rio Royal Grand 12-gauge, 00 buck shell with the head stamp “globalshot.com.”
Defense attorneys suggested that both shotgun shells, as well as the gun, were planted. A blast from a Rio Royal shell would have caused more wounds to the victim’s face, they argued.
Obioha’s mother, Pauline Obioha, told jurors last week that her son was at home the night of the murder. She helped him bathe his two children before he put them to bed, she said, around the same time authorities say he was driving to Malibu to get rid of the gun.
Hicks asked Obioha’s mother whether she was lying to protect her son.
“That’s the one thing I wouldn’t do for any of my kids,” Pauline Obioha told jurors. “I wouldn’t lie.”
Hicks attacked a six-man photographic lineup that two witnesses — Melvin’s boyfriend and a security guard who saw the attack — used to identify Obioha as the gunman.
After the guard described the shooter as “abnormally dark,” he pointed out two possible suspects from the lineup. One was Obioha, whose photo was the darkest in the lineup.
“That is manipulated,” attorney Dana Cole told jurors, referring to the photo. “That is totally manipulated, and it’s just not right.”
Hanisee used her final words to jurors to poke holes in the defense arguments, suggesting that Obioha’s family lied and fabricated evidence to protect him.
Defense attorneys had downplayed the idea of a financial motive of the crime by showing jurors a receipt indicating Obioha paid Melvin $1,740 in cash on the same day he wrote the $1,620 cashier’s check that bounced.
But Hanisee called the receipt book “fishy.”
Obioha’s sister found it after her brother’s arrest, and the May 2, 2015, entry in Obioha’s receipt book was out of chronological order. The obvious conclusion, she said, was that the receipt was fabricated.
“Every scrap of evidence that points to anyone points to him,” Hanisee said.
And it was just a month ago, she told jurors, that Pauline Obioha said for the first time that her son was with her on the night of the murder.
“I think at some point, her mom instincts overtook her,” Hanisee said.
In phone calls from jail, she added, Obioha gave his family different explanations about what happened to his gun.
First, he had said it was stolen. Then, he said Melvin’s boyfriend took it to set him up. Lastly, he said it was planted by an ocean photographer who wanted his Instagram and Facebook accounts featured on the news, the prosecutor said.
“He’s spinning stories for his family, and they are more than happy to believe him,” Hanisee said.
