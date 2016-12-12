‘Bizarre Foods’ chef spotted filming in Morro Bay, but what was he eating?

Travel Channel chef Andrew Zimmern was spotted in Morro Bay on Monday, filming a segment of his TV show “Bizarre Foods.”
Hawk-eyed visitors might have noticed Zimmern sitting on the patio at Tognazzini’s Dockside on Monday afternoon, with restaurant owner Mark Tognazzini, chowing down on a mysterious seafood dish.
Zimmern is well-known for his TV show, “Bizarre Foods,” in which he travels around the world sampling its “most unique tastes.”
At sea. https://t.co/P57cffYpjn pic.twitter.com/lmMeCREPc7— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) December 13, 2016
A manager at Dockside confirmed Zimmern had been there filming on Monday and had gone out on a boat with Tognazzini to catch some fish before coming back to the restaurant and cooking it up. The manager didn’t know what exactly the pair were eating, however, and directed further comment to Tognazzini, who wasn’t immediately available.
If Zimmern’s social media accounts can be trusted, it looks like the pair could have been trying out some lingcod, a bottom-dwelling fish unique to the West Coast of North America.
Zimmern posted several images and a video to his Twitter account, @andrewzimmern, on Monday featuring lingcod with shockingly blue mouths, due to the fish’s diet of octopus.
Catch and pic of the day! This Ling cod eats so much octopus that the ink turns its flesh … https://t.co/qmezvBzCer pic.twitter.com/4Rh8d40JBp— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) December 12, 2016
So what do you think? What could they have caught that qualifies as “bizarre food?”
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments