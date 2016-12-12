Atascadero calls hazmat team for mystery ‘white gelatinous substance’

Workers with the Atascadero Public Works Department weren’t taking any chances Monday when they discovered a large barrel filled with a suspicious substance on the side of the road.
Workers discovered the barrel in the 6900 block of Sycamore Road, lying on its side and leaking a “white gelatinous substance,” according to a news release. The crew reported the incident and Atascadero Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded about 8:35 a.m.
Authorities were initially unable to identify what was leaking from the barrel, and the San Luis Obispo County Regional Hazardous Materials Team was called in.
The team tested the substance and determined it was not hazardous, though the city has not released exactly what it was.
That block of Sycamore Road was closed briefly while 28 personnel were on scene. The public works crew was still performing cleanup Monday afternoon. The road will remain closed until cleanup is complete, but is expected to reopen shortly.
