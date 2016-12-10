Body found floating in water near Morro Rock

Update 11:30 a.m.
A body was found floating in the water near Morro Rock on Saturday morning, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.
About 8:50 a.m., passers-by walking near the Rock saw the body and notified authorities, Morro Bay Sgt. Rick Catlett said.
Catlett said it appeared the man was in his 50s; police do not believe the man committed suicide or was a victim of foul play.
Police have not released the man’s identity.
The investigation is ongoing.
Original story
