December 8, 2016 5:54 PM

Car fire — even in the rain — slows traffic on Cuesta Grade

By Mark Powell

Local highways see their fair share of vehicle crashes when it rains in San Luis Obispo County. But a different kind of incident slowed traffic on a rainy Cuesta Grade on Wednesday afternoon: a car fire.

A red Ford Focus caught fire in its engine compartment, briefly shutting down the far-right lane of northbound Highway 101 near the Cuesta Grade, according to the CHP.

Cal Fire said one of its engines responded to the blaze at 2:38 p.m., and firefighters were able to fully contain it in about 15 minutes.

Caltrans helped navigate drivers away from the far-right lane as a tow truck worked to move the car, which was parked on the shoulder.

The lane was closed for about 20 minutes, the CHP said.

